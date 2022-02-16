INEC announces publication of particulars of candidates

Ahead of June 18, 2022 Ekiti State Governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has published the list and personal particulars of the candidates contesting the election in the INEC State and Local Government offices in the South West state.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Okoye noted that the Commission action was in deference to section 31(3) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) which provides that the Commission shall within 7 days of the receipt of the personal particulars of the candidates, publish it in the…