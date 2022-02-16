Olubadan: Appointment of senator Balogun beginning of new era ― Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated the newly appointed 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan, Senator Lekan Balogun, on his ascension to the exalted throne.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode on Wednesday said the appointment and ascension of Senator Balogun marked the beginning of a new era in Ibadanland.

Dr. Fayemi described Senator Balogun’s ascension as a reward for his patience over the years climbing the ladder after being enlisted into the chieftaincy line in 1986 as a Mogaji to reach the peak as the Olubadan 36 years later.

The Governor noted that the new traditional ruler’s experience in corporate world, administration,…