PDP extends tenure of Lagos chapter Caretaker Committee by one month

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the tenure of the Lagos State PDP Caretaker Committee by one month to end on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

This was just as the committee postponed the Congress of Lagos chapter of PDP that was supposed to hold on Saturday 19th February 2023 till Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

The party made this known in a letter dated February 14, 2022, and addressed to the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the state chapter, Engr. Julius Akinsola by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar M. Bature, copies of which was made available to the party’s Deputy National Chairman South, Ambassador Taofeek…