Reps support establishment of school of nursing, midwifery in Kwara

Members of the house of representatives on Wednesday expressed support for a bill that seeks to establish Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery, Ayedun in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The private member bill sponsored by Hon. Tunji Olawuyi (APC-Kwara) was passed and referred to the House Committee on Health Institutions for further legislative action.

In his lead debate, Hon. Olawuyi expressed optimism that the College when operational will help in strengthening the primary healthcare system in the country.

While stressing the need for reinforced investment in the health sector, the lawmaker observed that the country’s health sector requires adequate…