SON announces standardisation competition for African undergraduates, postgraduates students

Standards Organisation of Nigerian (SON) has announced the commencement of the 2022 African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) annual essay competition for undergraduate and postgraduate students of Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

According to a statement from the Office of the Director-General, Mallam Farouk Salim, the theme of this year’s essay competition from ARSO is “The role of Standardisation in promoting African Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Industries to Attain Self-Reliance and Resilience in Combating COVID-19 and Future Pandemics.”

The statement invites applications from qualified Students under the age of thirty-five (35) to submit their essays not…