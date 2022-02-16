What IBB tells me over 2023 election ― presidential aspirant

Former, Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has advised the presidential aspirant for 2023 on the platform of the third force never to entertain any plan to negotiate the unity of Nigeria.

Prince Adebayo Adewole, aspirant of the third force coalition ahead of 2023 said Babangida advised him to deliberately ensure inclusiveness, in all of his decision making to boost national spread and development.

Adewole said this on Tuesday, in Minna, the Niger state capital, immediately after his closed-door meeting with the former Nigeria military leader, whom he said told him to be futuristic in his dealing with the nation, where he emerges President of Nigeria after the 2023…