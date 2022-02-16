Why I won’t stop calling FUTO fraudsters’ university of technology over Pantami’s professorship-Kperogi

A professor of Journalism in the United States and foremost columnist, Farooq Kperogi, has given details why he will continue to call the Federal University of Technology (FUTO) Fraudsters’ University of Technology over the professorship given to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Pantami was in September last year appointed the professorship of the university and the award received condemnations from some academics including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) who demanded for the withdrawal of the professorship.

However, on Tuesday in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Kperogi disclosed that despite the calls by some…