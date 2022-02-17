APM Terminals Apapa lauds staff for rescuing two drowning fishermen

A security guard of APM Terminals Apapa, Lucky Edafe, has rescued two fishermen who were in danger of drowning as their boat capsized.

The boat of the fishermen, according to a social media post by APM Terminals Apapa, had capsized due to rough tide, “and the tide washed them to the Apapa berth where they hung unto the jetty fenders, calling for help”.

“Edafe sighted them and was able to rescue the fishermen with the help of their paddling stick,” APM Terminals said.

The company said Edafe, who is a security guard at the terminal, displayed outstanding commitment to duties by his heroic act.

“This week we are celebrating our security guard, Mr. Edafe Lucky, who

…