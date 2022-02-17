Appeal Court upholds Ganduje’s APC faction congresses

AN Abuja division of Court of Appeal on Thursday set aside the judgment of the FCT High Court which invalidated the Kano State ward and local government congresses.

With this court declaration, the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led faction has been recognised as the authentic in which Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas emerged as the chairman elect of the party

It will be recalled that the Ibrahim Shekarau faction had headed to the FCT High Court after the congresses of the APC in Kano and the court upheld the group’s congresses as against that of the Governor Ganduje’s faction.

However, dissatisfied with the…