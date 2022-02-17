Domestic worker allegedly conspires with neighbour to rob Japanese boss of N2.7m

The police in Lagos have arrested a 50-year-old domestic worker of a Japanese expatriate who allegedly conspired with a neighbour to rob him at his Ikoyi, Lagos home.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed this on Thursday in a statement signed by him and made to the Nigerian Tribune on Thursday.

Ajisebutu said “Detectives at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, have apprehended a domestic worker who conspired with one other to rob his employer, Yasushi Murata, a Japanese, and an expatriate employee of Honda Automobile West Africa Ltd but resident at Chris Ali Street, Abacha Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

“On 1st February,…