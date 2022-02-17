Kastina Police Command gets new CP

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Thursday approved the appointment of CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban as the new Commissioner of the Police for the Kastina State Command.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, “the posting follows the elevation of the erstwhile Commissioner of Police in charge of the command, AIG Buba Sanusi, to the next rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

“The new Commissioner of Police, CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban, was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in…