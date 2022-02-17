Kogi gov commissions IFAD-VCDP rice processing centre in Lokoja

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has commissioned Gaskiya Rice Processing Centre constructed by Kogi Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) under the FGN/IFAD assisted projects, at Kungbani, Lokoja Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The commissioning was part of activities for the three-day Technical Implementation Support visit to VDCP projects in Kogi by President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hajia Fatima Buhari.

Fatima Buhari, who is the Marketing Enterprise Development Advisor (MEDA) of FGN/IFAD-VCDP, had on Tuesday visited another Rice Processing Centre in ASCO Camp in Ajaokuta local government area of Kogi.

In his remarks, Bello commended the…