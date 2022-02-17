NNPC files liquidated damages against suppliers

The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Mr Mele Kyari, on Wednesday, disclosed that the Corporation has filed litigation against importers of the adulterated premium motor spirit (PMS) considering the impacts of the withdrawal of the products from the economy.

The NNPC GMD who disclosed this in Abuja, during the investigative hearing on the importation of adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) with Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited held at the instance of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), noted that the Corporation rejected additional five…