Proliferation of varsities despite government’s poor funding of existing universities (2)

A vast majority of Nigerians celebrated Valentine’s Day on February 14. Yet for the students of federal and state-owned universities, the celebrations were tainted with the news of a one-month warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which, after several weeks of inviting the government and all stakeholders to honour the terms of the previous year’s agreement, resorted to a strike. The president of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, while announcing the ‘comprehensive and total’ strike action, reportedly reiterated the demands of the union which includes the revitalisation of public universities, payment of earned allowance(s), improved funding of state…