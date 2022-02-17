Random Acts of Kindness Day: February 17

Scenario A

A young lady, Bose, was having a really rough day at work. It had been a long and frustrating day; one of those days when you simply don’t seem to get anything right, everyone gets on your nerves and you feel like screaming. But you are forced to endure and manage a smile. At about 2:00p.m, she decides to take a break and step out for lunch. As she heads across the road to the nearby restaurant for a quick meal, a young girl returning from school approaches her. She is possibly no more than 10 years old at best. ‘Good afternoon ma’. ‘Good afternoon’, Bose replied, though mildly irritated and wondering if the girl was about to beg for money or something.

But…