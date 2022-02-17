Sanwo-Olu to increase boats, construct more terminals

Managing Director, LAGFERRY, Hon. Abdoulbaq Balogun, on Thursday, expressed optimism that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration will soon increase the number of boats, construct more terminals to open up other areas to water transportation in Lagos State.

Balogun made this known while reviewing what transpired during the LAGFERRY Annual Valentine event held in conjunction with the Ladies of Your TVC Show.

It was an afternoon of fun, games, karaoke and more as couples, guests and revellers celebrated the day on LAGFERRY’s 180 tonnage barge which was well decorated in red to reflect the colour of love.

The barge which had over 120 people on board sailed from the Five…