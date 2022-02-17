Soludo makes OND minimum qualification for political appointees

THE Anambra State governor-elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has made the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) the minimum qualification for appointments of commissioners and other political appointees in his administration.

This was made known in the expression of interest form for those seeking such appointments in his government expected to be inaugurated on March 17.

In the form, the following qualifications were listed as qualifications for appointments in the emerging government: High School Diploma, National Certificate in Education (NCE), Higher National Diploma (HND), National Diploma, Bachelor degrees, Master’s and PhD degrees.

In an announcement signed by Soludo…