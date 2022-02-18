2023: Illogicality of exclusive APC presidential candidate from South-East or South-South Nigeria

At his media chat late last year, President Muhammadu Buhari said he had his own preferred candidate for the 2023 election, but declined to give a clue, saying the candidate may be harmed or even be eliminated before the time. That statement not only heightened the permutation among the aspirants in the ruling APC, but it equally charged the atmosphere that politicians and stakeholders across the country had to work under.

Less than 48 hours after the chat, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos and chieftain of APC surfaced in Aso Rock to “brief the President and inform the nation about his presidential ambition in 2023.”

A week after, Governor Dave Umahi of…