Bauchi Police on trail of 70-yr-old man for alleged rape of 17-yr-old student

The Police in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State is on the trail of a 70-year-old man popularly known as ‘Zimbabwe’ for allegedly raping a 17-year- old girl.

Information has it that the man who is a resident of Kurmin Boi village of bogoro LGA raped the girl who is SS2 student of one of the secondary schools in the area.

According to personnel of the JTF operative in the area, one Kabir Garba, “Zimbabwe is now at large after he committed the offence and aware that the Police and other security operatives are now after him “.

He added that, ‘We have also received reports that the same man had impregnated a disabled girl and run away. By the grace of God, we will arrest him…