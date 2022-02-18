FG arraigns HEDA chairman, Suraju, over alleged cyberstalking

The Federal Government on Friday arraigned the Chairman of the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, for allegedly cyberstalking former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN).

Suraju was arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako on a 2-count amended charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/370/2021.

In count one of the charge, the HEDA chairman is accused of intentionally circulating an audio telephone interview between one Ms Carlamaria Rumur, a reporter with RIAReporter in Italy and Mohammed Adoke via his twitter handle @HEDAagenda, which he knew to be false, for the purpose of causing insult to Adoke and thereby…