Lagos pledges support for NAHCON on PPP initiatives

LAGOS State deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has pledged the support of the state government for the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on its Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives.

Hamzat made the pledge on Wednesday in his office while receiving board members of NAHCON, led by the chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, who paid him a courtesy visit.

The deputy governor stated that the state government would continue to assist the commission in its drive to enhance its services to Nigerians, noting that “in Lagos State, we pride ourselves on doing things that will always assist the citizens of this country.”

While commending the commission for…