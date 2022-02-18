My mission is to rebrand APC — Musa, chairmanship aspirant

Senator Sani Musa representing Niger East at the National Assembly, a leading aspirant for the post of national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), speaks, in this interview, on why is vying for the position and recent developments in the polity. KUNLE ODEREMI brings the excerpts:

What reforms would you introduce to reposition the APC ahead of the 2023 general election?

If given the opportunity to lead the party, I will completely re-engineer its internal structures and workings. I will be adaptive to participatory work style that will usher in visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party. My reform agenda for the party is expressed in what I call the three…