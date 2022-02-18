Nigeria harps on strengthening non-oil bilateral relations with Ghana

The Republic of Ghana and the Federal Republic of Nigeria have stepped up efforts to deepen economic ties between both countries.

The development followed the 2022 Ghana-Nigeria Business Council Chief Executive Officers (CEO) Forum which was held in Abuja.

The Ghanaian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rashid Bawa, at the sideline interview of the Forum, said both countries were looking at various areas of cooperation, particularly non-oil such as cassava and ginger production.

He explained that since Ghana and Nigeria were two big economies within the south region, it was high time that both countries formalise the engagement in order to take full advantage of the potential between…