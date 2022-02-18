Nigeria joins countries to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines

Nigeria has been added to the list of countries earlier approved for vaccine production in Africa.

It thus becomes one of the six countries on the continent of Africa designated as manufacturing bases for the COVID-19 vaccine

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the move while also calling for collaboration to address the effects of the pandemic.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) Friday said with the latest development, efforts by the Buhari administration to change the selection that the country considered unrepresentative of the needs, capabilities and population distribution in Africa has thus yielded the…