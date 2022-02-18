Sanctity of Rajab – Tribune Online

THE Holy Qur’an, Al-Isra’, 17:1 says, “Glory to (God) Who did take His servant for a journey by night from the Sacred Mosque to the Farthest Mosque, whose precincts We did bless in order that We might show him some of Our Signs for He is the One Who heareth and seeth (all things)”.

Sanctity, holiness, sacredness, piety. These are words that express the special nature of a person, place or thing. They identify the humility, respect and total submission of man to God. They indicate the seclusion of a particular place for the worship of God. They signify some places as areas where people can seek protection and safety from harm. Sanctity, indeed.

Just as there are pious…