Saraki canvasses for release of Ebonyi PDP spokesman detained since January

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has urged the police in Ebonyi State to release Mr. Chika Nwoba, the state Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was arrested in January.

Saraki, in a statement released by his media office at the weekend, expressed disappointment that a citizen was arrested on a flimsy excuse of ‘circulating false information’ and thereafter detained for more than a month without fair hearing.

While describing the arrest carried out by the state security group called Ebubeagwu before the intervention of the police as “an assault on the country’s democracy,” the former Senate President stated that a situation…