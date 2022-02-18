Two persons die as trailer rams into 6 vehicles at Anambra police checkpoint

A driver of a Mercedes 911 truck with registration number UWZ556XA, on Friday, rammed into six vehicles at Ken Maduako’s Oil and Gas filling station by Ihialla-Onitsha highway in Anambra State.

The accident occurred around 11:02hrs.

According to an eyewitness, the truck driver was on speed while approaching a police checkpoint.

The source said, “He lost control and rammed into vehicles on a queue at the police checkpoint.”

DRC Margaret Onabe, acting sector public education officer, Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Anambra State Command, said, “Sixty-three were involved in the crash. One male adult and one male child were killed.

“Nine people sustained varying degrees…