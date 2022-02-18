Wearing of hijab obedience to Allah’s command — Wife of ex-VP, Amina Sambo

HIJAB is not only the identity of Muslim women, it is being worn in obedience to Allah’s command as established in Qur’an 33:59.

Wife of former vice president, Dr Amina Namadi Sambo, stated this recently while speaking virtually at a Hijab Day lecture organised by the Coalition of Nigeria Muslim Women at the Conference Hall of the National Mosque, Abuja.

Sambo cautioned women against revealing their awrah (the intimate part of the human body), saying it constitutes the whole of a Muslim lady’s body except the face and wrist.

The gathering was the climax of a week-long activity the group used to educate and enlighten Muslim and non-Muslim women to the importance of Hijab to…