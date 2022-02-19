Buhari demands weighty EU sanctions against coup plotters in Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on European leaders as partners in promoting democracy and good governance to lend their weight behind measures put in place by the African Union to stem the tide of unconstitutional leadership changes, rearing its head again on the continent.

The call is contained in his contribution to the roundtable discussion on Peace, Security and Governance at the ongoing 6th EU-AU Summit on Thursday in Brussels, Belgium.

Similarly, he stressed the need to nip the root causes of extremism, conflicts and tensions in Africa at inception.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), quoted him as saying:…