DRC President hosts AFRIMA Legend Awards winner, Koffi Olomide 

President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) praised the Multiple-award-winning music veteran, Koffi Olomide, for bagging the Legend Awards at the 2021 All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

While hosting Olomide at the official residence at Camp Tshatshi Palace, Kinshasa, on Monday, February 14, 2022, the President said that the award was both a significant achievement for not just the singer, but the entire country. Olomide also presented his 24-carat gold-plated AFRIMA plaque to the president.

President Tshisekedi, in recognition of the honor bestowed on him by AFRIMA as well as his work, also awarded the 65-year-old Soukous singer as the country’s…