Large turnout in Osogbo, Odeomu as Senator Ajibola Bashir, Aregbesola, Badmus preach peace

Accreditation of voters for the Osun State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primary election commenced in Osogbo, Osun State capital at 8.00 am on Saturday amidst tight security.

Members of the party who queued in an orderly manner in their different lines were well coordinated by electoral officers on the ground.

At ward 7, Alagbaa. and ward, 1 of Laaro School, in Osogbo, the accreditation exercise was hitch-free and decorum was also observed by voters.

In an interview with the commissioner for Special Duties, Olalekan Badmus at Apoun Ward 3, said he was happy with the turnout which is very impressive and “you will agree with me that even as at 9 am…