My husband left home after we fought, refused to return —Wife

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned till April 1 for judgement in the divorce suit brought before it by a woman, Olamide Abe, against her husband, Olorunfemi Abe.

Olamide had sought for divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences in their marriage.

According to the plaintiff, their union which was contracted almost four years ago was filled with crisis.

Olamide explained that she and her husband hardly ever agree on issues and that they were always having misunderstanding.

She stated that her family members and that of her husband had on several occasions mediated in their differences and pleaded that peace reign.

She added that the more she…