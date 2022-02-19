Oba of Benin receives two stolen artefacts returned by Britain

Two artefacts which were stolen from the Oba’s Palace during the 1897 expedition by the British were on Saturday returned to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare 11.

At the ceremony held at the palace ground of the Oba of Benin, the Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Ishola, charged Benin people to cooperate with Oba Ewuare 11 so as to ensure that the artefacts are in good shape just as they have been in the last 125 years since they were stolen and taken to the United Kingdom.

The two bronze artefacts are a cockerel (okpa in Benin) and the bust of an Oba Uhunilao which were brought back from Jesus College, Cambridge and Aberdeen in Scotland…