Oyo expresses commitment to growth of startups as Unicorn Den launches in Ibadan

The Oyo State government has assured entrepreneurs of its commitment to continue to support the growth of startups in the state by providing an enabling environment for growth.

Bayo Akande, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Oyo State on ICT, stated this in Ibadan recently at the launch of Unicorn Den, an organisation built to support start-ups.

Akande noted that Oyo State has 6,131 SMEs, making it the state with the second highest number of SMEs in Nigeria according to SMEDAN.

He said that the Oyo State government was in the process of building infrastructure that will support the growth of SMEs including an 11MW Independent Power Project (IPP), harmonised fibre…