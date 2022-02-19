PDP extends tenure of North-West zone, Lagos state caretaker committees

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the extension of the tenures of North-West Zonal Caretaker Committee as well as the Lagos State Caretaker Committee for a period not exceeding 30 days.

This is contained in a statement issued by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary, explained that to this effect, the current members of the respective Caretaker Committees are to continue in their capacities for an additional duration not exceeding 30 days, upon the expiration of their current tenure.

It said, consequently, the tenure of the North-West Zonal Caretaker Committee has been extended from Monday, February 28, 2022,…