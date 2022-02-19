Suspected herders kill five in Benue communities

No fewer than five people were reportedly shot and killed in separate attacks in Gwer West local government area of Benue State by suspected herders.

Local from the council area told our correspondent that four people were killed while few others were injured in an attack at Tse Udeghe, Mabapa council ward of the local government.

Several thatched houses were also reported to have been set ablaze by suspected herders who invaded the community around 4:30 pm on Thursday.

Saturday Tribune also learnt that some suspected herders who blocked Makurdi/Naka highway around 7:00 pm of the same day shot at a moving vehicle leading to the death of a female passenger.

The chairman of the…