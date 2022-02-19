Voice Nigeria is back for season 4, First Bank, Airtel, others revealed as sponsors

The Voice Nigeria has been announced for its fourth season. This season of the show is sponsored by First Bank and Airtel with full production in Nigeria and assurance of authenticity with a thrilling experience for viewers and participants at large.

The popular show, best known for its recognition and unveiling of singing talents, even as Nigerian musical talent continues to gain international global recognition and collaborations has since it’s announcement yesterday, been exciting aspiring musicians and fans of the reality singing competition . This year’s episodes would be fully produced by UNITY 1 Limited in collaboration with FAME TV while also partnering with ITV and…