We will correct our mistakes in Niger Delta, says Osinbajo

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, says the Federal Government is working with the collaboration of the states and local governments to ensure that the distorted lapses in the development of communities in Niger Delta region which host larges amount of mineral wealth and natural resources are corrected.

Speaking on Saturday at Angiama, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State while flagging off the construction of the last phase of bridge linking Yenagoa to Oporoma, the headquarters of Southern Ijaw initiated by Governor Douye Diri, Osinbajo, noted that though President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is confronted with the challenges of inclusive prosperity, but…