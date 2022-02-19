You’re fit for higher political office as former SGF, Buhari tells Anyim

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday gave his nod to the aspiration of former Senate president, Ayim Pius Ayim, to gun for the top job in the country, telling him that as someone who had been Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), he is capable of occupying any higher political office.

He made the observation at an event to mark the 61st birthday of the former SGF at the Abuja International Conference Centre (AICC).

Ayim is currently on a nationwide consultation with members of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other leaders over his ambition to clinch the main opposition party’s presidential ticket for next year’s election.

Represented by the SGF, Boss…