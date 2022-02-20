2023: Jide vs Jide in Lagos

24 hours is truly long in the unpredictable game of politics. But ceteris paribus, Mushin-born Jide ‘Jandor’ Adediran, is going to fly the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Lagos State governor, next year. He would just be topping 45 years by three months. Populist, crowd-pulling, young, wealthy, ambitious and a technocrat journalist, he cuts the perfect image for a party seeking a revival. He moved out of APC for the singular purpose of wrestling power away from his former party. PDP welcomed him with a widened palm, for that singular purpose. Yoruba will say the one seeking husband, has met the one seeking wife.

But things are not always equal in politics. In…