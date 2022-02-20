2023: Use your number to change your situation, Northern leaders tell students

The student wing of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has been charged to resist temptation and use their number to decide their desired change.

The former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf, stated this at the 19th edition of the Maitama Sule Leadership Lecture Series organized by the Students Wing of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) at the College of Education Sokoto,

Prof Yusuf reminded the youth that they have the number to sufficiently bring about change.

He warned that the youth cannot afford to sit back and expect things to come to them, noting that life does not come with remote control.

“You have to…