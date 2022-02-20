Absence of Buhari on ballot box in 2023 might affect APC —Lar

Senator Victor Lar is one of the stalwarts of All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with ISAAC SHOBAYO, he speaks on the state of the nation, especially insecurity and economic hardship, the quest of the APC to elect a national chairman, among other issues.

You are one of those rooting for the former Borno State governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, to become national chairman of your party. What informed your choice?

He [Senator Ali Modu Sheriff] has impeccable credentials; he is a two-time former governor; won elections to the Senate three times and once served as Senate minority leader. He was also at one time chairman of a political party and now an aspirant….