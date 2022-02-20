Buratai distances self from calls to contest for president in 2023

Former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Benin Republic, Gen Yusuf Tukur Buratai (rtd), has distanced himself from the calls by some people to join the presidential race in 2023.

A statement signed on his behalf by Gen Sani Kukasheka (rtd) and made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday, stated that the former army chief has never indicated interest or discussed with any person or group or directed anybody to speak on his behalf.

He added that Buratai did not sponsor any persons or groups to disseminate posters on his behalf.

The statement said, “Nigeria’s ambassador is contented with his present work and committed to national service as an envoy.

