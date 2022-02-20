Davido fulfills 250million pledge to 292 orphanages, unveiled as Martell ambassador

Popular Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke has proved to be a man of his words as he recently completed the disbursement of 250million naira to the 292 orphanages as he had earlier promised.

It will be recalled that the ‘Assurance’ crooner in November 2021 called out his friends and family to donate the sum of 1 million naira each to his account in order for him to import his newly acquired Rolls Royce Cullinan for his 29th birthday.

Within 48 hours, N200 million was amassed which earned him an endorsement deal with Polaris Bank.

After the donation, the singer added N50million and made a pledge to donate it…