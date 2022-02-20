Deji, Falae lead advocacy for FUTA teaching hospital in Akure

The people of Akure community have advocated for a teaching hospital for the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) to further facilitate the delivery of improved healthcare services to the community and its environs.

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, who made this appeal while leading a delegation of the community leaders to the National Assembly during the public hearing of the Senate Committee on Health at the National Assembly, expressed the readiness of the Akure community to synergised with FUTA and Federal Government to make the Teaching Hospital a reality.

The monarch canvassed for favourable consideration and timely passage of the bill said…