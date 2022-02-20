Jos theatre festival to hold in March

THE 15th Jos Festival of Theatre 2022 will open in Jos, Plateau State on Thursday March 3rd 2022 at the premises of the Alliance Francaise, Jos. The festival has become a nurturing ground for Nigerian artists to showcase their talents and creativity through a Nigerian and international repertory. The 2022 festival with the theme “hope” will feature riveting plays as well as a variety of workshops for the Arts community with the theatrical performances taking place in the evenings.

The Jos Festival’s plays will present poignant messages relating to the digital revolution, relationships, marriage, politics, and current societal ills over three days of performances featuring the…