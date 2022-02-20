Kenyan Ambassador collapses, dies in Abuja

The Kenyan Ambassador to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, has been confirmed dead, after he collapsed at his official resident in Abuja on Saturday.

In a statement, issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that after he collapsed at his home, he was pronounced dead at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja on Saturday.

It further stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets to announce the sudden death of Hon Dr. Ambassador Wilfred Machage, Kenya High Commissioner to Nigeria and accredited to 12 other countries in Central and Western Africa which occurred today.

“Ambassador Machage collapsed at home and was pronounced dead at hospital shortly thereafter at around 12.30pm this…