My wife will contest for senatorial seat in 2023, says Anambra governor

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Saturday, disclosed that his wife, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, is to contest for Anambra North Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections.

He said his wife is contesting the position to continue from her humanitarian services to the people of the state.

The governor disclosed this while addressing members of Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State chapter, at his home town, Aguleri, in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state, shortly after embarking on tour with members of NUJ to Anambra International Conference Centre (AICC) with 10,000 capacity, Awka…