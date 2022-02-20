Obasa, Lagos lawmaker list factors for successful 2023 elections

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has advocated earnest policy direction ahead of the 2023 general elections, saying adequate preparations in terms of voter education, among others needed to be put in place to make the exercise successful.

Obasa said this at the weekend while speaking with newsmen at the Lagos State 17th Executive/Legislative Parley themed: “Mobilising Citizens As A Social Capital Towards 2023 General Elections,” even as he lamented the “fire brigade approach in some of our undertakings, especially as regards to voter education.”

The lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Constituency II in the Assembly, Hon Gbolahan Yishawu, spoke in the…