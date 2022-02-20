PHOTO: Four die, seven injured in Bauchi accident

Bauchi Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that a motor accident has claimed four lives while seven others were variously injured and receiving treatment at the Trauma Center of the Specialists Hospital, Bauchi.

Information from the Bauchi State Sector of FRSC has it that the accident occurred at about 3 pm on Sunday along Bauchi – Kano road.

The report from the FRSC indicated that the crash involved two commercial vehicles coming from opposite directions had a head-on collision at Sabongari village.

The vehicles are an Opel Vectra with registration number, AA 268 SHR and Sharon minibus whose registration number could not be ascertained…